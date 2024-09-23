Two women were scammed out of thousands by a group pretending to be Brad Pitt online. Photo / AFP

Spanish police arrested five people accused of scamming two women of €325,000 ($576,000) by posing as Brad Pitt.

The suspects led the women to believe they had a sentimental relationship with Pitt.

Police recovered $150,000 and seized mobile phones, bank cards, and computers during the raids.

Spanish police said on Monday that they had arrested five people accused of scamming two women of $576,000 by posing as the Hollywood star Brad Pitt via online and WhatsApp messages.

The suspects made contact with the women on an internet page for fans of the Oscar-winning actor and led them to believe “they had a sentimental relationship with him”, Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

Posing as Pitt, the members of the gang then allegedly proposed that the women invest in various projects that did not exist.

One woman, from the southern region of Andalusia, was defrauded of $310,000 while the other, from the northern Basque Country, lost $266,000.