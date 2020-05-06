Madeleine McCann's parents have spoken out days before the 13th anniversary of their daughter's disappearance, comparing what she went through to victims of Covid-19.

Kate and Gerry McCann say they're haunted by thoughts their daughter could still be suffering, 13 years after her disappearance.

Madeleine was 3 when she vanished from a holiday flat at Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, while her parents ate with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant.

The couple was going to mark the anniversary of their daughter's disappearance with a prayer gathering on Sunday, but because of lockdown rules, they will hold an online service.

Kate and Gerry have shared a message online saying Maddie would have felt fear, hurt and loneliness, comparing it to what many Covid-19 victims have and are currently going through.

"It is now 13 years since we were last with Madeleine. Her 17th birthday is to follow….the the latter tangibly, painfully, bringing it home to us what we have missed and continue to miss as a family.

"There will be many vulnerable people whose situation will have become even more precarious in the current lockdown conditions, with fear, worry and isolation - emotions that we dreaded Madeleine experiencing and which haunted us for a long time - and still do on occasions.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those suffering at this time."

Kate and Gerry McCann say they are still haunted by thoughts their daughter could be suffering. Photo / Getty

While lockdown regulations have impacted millions of people around the world, the McCanns say it presented an opportunity to spend more time with family.

"We have been fortunate to spend more time together as a family since lockdown began, an enforced block to a usually frenetic life, a silver lining to this dark cloud.

"It has made us think about Madeleine even more, as she would have shared this period of special closeness with us too."

Scotland Yard has vowed to continue the search for Maddie, who would have been 17 next week.