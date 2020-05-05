A huge fire has engulfed a 48-storey apartment building in the United Arab Emirates, sending emergency services racing to the scene.

The fire, at the Abbco Tower in Sharjah, forced residents to be evacuated as it quickly tore through the building, the Gulf News reported.

Photos and video from the scene show the building ablaze as firefighters struggle to contain the flames.

Massive Fire 🔥 at residential tower in Sharjah. It’s a 50 storey tower residing mostly by Indians. pic.twitter.com/s0wxHO5S0g — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) May 5, 2020

Massive fire at Abbco Tower, Sharjah. Log into https://t.co/dMbniTiw4E for latest updates. pic.twitter.com/58cZN0Hpdl — Logan Fish (@newsvideoguy) May 5, 2020



The fire started at 5.04am (NZ time), according to Sharjah Civil Defence teams.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A resident told the Gulf News it started on the 10th floor: "It was a small fire to begin with and we came out of the building as soon as we saw it," he said.

Another local said he stepped out on his balcony when he heard the sirens: "It was such a gory sight. Carpets on fire were falling from balconies. Curtains too. I am standing down to see if we can help people out," he told the Gulf News.

Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud, from Sharjah Police said that police are now using a drone to check for residents trapped inside the building.