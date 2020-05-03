A truck driver charged with killing four police officers on a Melbourne freeway last week says he is "genuinely sorry and saddened" about their deaths.

Mohinder Singh, 47, has expressed the sentiment through a statement released by his lawyer Steve Pica on Sunday.

Singh has been charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney as they were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

"Mr Singh is genuinely sorry and saddened that four people have lose their lives as a result of the collision," the short statement reads.

Advertisement

"He is acutely aware of the impact upon the families, friends and work colleagues of those that lost their lives."

Singh didn't speak and kept his head down when he faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed when a truck ploughed into their police car. Photo / Supplied

Pica told the court Singh had anxiety and depression and may have had an undiagnosed psychiatric issue his whole life.

"Mr Singh remains distressed and saddened at the tragic consequences of his acts," he said.

The 47-year-old from Cranbourne in Melbourne's southeast did not apply for bail and is due to return to court for a committal mention on October 1.