A teenage boy has broken his silence after he was pinned to the ground and savagely bashed by a US police officer.

Elijah Tufono was approached by a police officer in California who suspected him of being in possession of marijuana.

The 14-year-old explained he had some tobacco after a member of the public bought it for him.

Despite handing the tobacco over to officer Brian Fowell, the cop then tried to arrest him without any warning.

Advertisement

Elijah then pulled his right hand away, with the officer retaliating by pinning him to the ground and punching the boy's head while arresting him.

Elijah says he could have handled the situation better but that he never deserved to be assault.

"So when he did that, I pulled my right hand back and that's when he started getting aggressive and trying to fight," the teenager said.

The officer suspected Elijah Tufono had cannabis. Photo / Facebook

"He's on top of me and it looks like he's about to hit me. Like, I'm reacting like any other normal human being would," Elijah told FOX40.

"I made that mistake. But that didn't give him no right to do what he did.

"It could've been better on both of our parts in this situation. I mean, I do forgive him."

Elijah was eventually handcuffed and placed in the police car before being cited and let go.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Elijah failed to cooperate.

Advertisement

"It's important to put video footage into context, especially in relation to a use of force incident. In this case, the deputy saw what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile. As the deputy turned around, he lost sight of the adult, who left the area. When the deputy approached the juvenile, the juvenile was uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information," the statement read.

"The juvenile became physically resistive at that time, causing the deputy to lose control of his handcuffs, which landed several feet away. The deputy attempted to maintain control of the juvenile without his handcuffs and while alone waiting for his partners to arrive and assist him."

Elijah has since released a message directed at the officer who handcuffed him, apologising and wishes to meet again.

"Sir, I'm sorry for the way that I acted towards you and for not cooperating. And I just hope that we could meet again and be on better terms."