The truck driver allegedly involved in the horror crash on the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne which killed four police officers last week has been charged, police confirmed Monday morning.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 47-year-old man with four counts of culpable driving following a joint investigation by the Major Collision Investigation Unit and the Homicide Squad.

Victoria Police have charged the truck driver involved in the fatal crash that killed four police officers. Photo / Supplied

It is alleged police intercepted a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway before the multi-vehicle collision occurred near Chandler Highway just after 5.30pm on April 22.

The Herald Sun has named the truck driver as Mohinder Singh Bajwa.

Singh Bajwa, 47, was taken to hospital, where he remained until last night. He was being interviewed by police at Melbourne West police station on Sunday night for the first time since the crash.

Police have not yet revealed further details of the charges.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

The crash occurred after police pulled over a Porsche driver for allegedly speeding at 149km/h. Police decided to impound the Porsche 911 and called for back-up from other officers.

Constable Glen Humphris, senior constable Kevin King, leading senior constable Lynette Taylor and constable Joshua Prestney all died in the crash. Photo / Supplied

After they arrived at the scene and had left their vehicle, the large refrigerator truck collided with the vehicles in the emergency lane at 100km/h and killed the four officers.

Singh Bajwa was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital after reportedly blacking out following the crash and had remained there under police guard.

The police who died in the accident were Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Joshua Prestney and Leading Snr Constable Lynette Taylor.

The Porsche was also hit and the driver is accused of fleeing the scene and of abusing and filming a dying female officer as well as fleeing the accident.

Richard Pusey, 41, is facing a stack of charges including driving with speed, dangerous, reckless conduct endangering life and failing to remain after a drug test. Photo / Supplied

Charged with nine offences including reckless conduct, speeding, drug possession and drug driving, the Porsche driver appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he did not apply for bail.

Police allege he tested positive to cannabis and ice following the tragic incident.