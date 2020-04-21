Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said today that United States President Donald Trump's plan to suspend immigration is distracting from efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She said it is part of "inconsistent messages" that spread fear and put the public in "greater danger."

Trump's pronouncements about freezing immigration are "scary" for immigrants, family members hoping to immigrate to the US, farmers who rely on seasonal migrant workers and Canadian nurses who work in Michigan, the Democratic governor said.

15 coronavirus-linked deaths in the airline industry in 9 days. Why are planes still flying? https://t.co/Yr12owfj5Q — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 20, 2020



"These broad statements that come out I think are are so problematic and counter to I think what we need right now more than anything — which is fact based scientifically proven, best practices and an optimistic vision of where we are headed and the thrust to make it a reality," Whitmer said.

The governor said the focus should be on making swabs for testing. "This is what we need right now — not additional new things to be upset about, fearful of or mad about."

She said she worries Trump's daily televised briefings only make things worse.

Coronavirus pandemic 'will cause famine of biblical proportions' https://t.co/aE0isz0oxg — The Guardian (@guardian) April 21, 2020



"I think that the nightly briefing has yielded a lot of inconsistent messages to the public — messages that put people in greater danger," she said.

The crisis has devastated her state's economy and killed 2700 people. She said Michigan, along with other states, is struggling to conduct sufficient testing and urged Trump to use all his powers to force manufacturers to produce more test swabs.

She spoke as some Republican governors have begun the process of reopening the economy without waiting for more testing, moves that gives her "great pause."

"I know that we're going to have to be really methodical and data-driven about what sectors of our economy we engage in when it is going to be a slow re-entry. Our biggest concern, of course, is a second wave," said Whitmer, who may relax her stay-at-home order beginning May 1.

A group of registered nurses gathered outside the White House on Tuesday in honor of nurses who have died of COVID-19 and to demand mass production of personal protective equipment. https://t.co/nIadyPrB0F — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 21, 2020



"The worst thing would be for us to spike the football and think we are outside of the danger zone, and to re-engage and find another peak of Covid-19."

More than a million Michigan residents — about a quarter of the state's workforce — have filed for unemployment since the outbreak began.

Whitmer said the state has the resources to pay jobless benefits "for now" but that Michigan, like every other state, will need more help from the federal government.

South Korea had an early outbreak – it has been 58 days since the 5th death in the country.



In these 8 weeks the number of confirmed deaths has increased to 237 deaths.

This shows the contrast with the countries with the highest count of confirmed deaths.https://t.co/hbSHbhkgY7 pic.twitter.com/FSiROTUQNK — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) April 21, 2020



Detroit-area automakers, which suspended production roughly a month ago, are pushing to reopen factories. Fiat Chrysler has already announced a May 4 gradual restart date.

"It's too soon to say if that is precisely going to be the date to that things start re-engaging," Whitmer said. "But we are obviously eager to start engaging sectors responsibly when we're able to safely."

Whitmer is a national co-chair on former Vice-President Joe Biden's campaign. Michigan is a critical battleground for the November election, as Democrats try to win back a state that flipped in 2016 to help Trump become president.

- AP