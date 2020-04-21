A nearly US$500 billion ($838b) coronavirus aid package flew through the United States Senate today after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business rescue fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.

It now goes to the House of Representatives.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support pledging to sign it into law.

"The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.

Advertisement

Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said that a second wave of coronavirus infections in winter could be even more devastating to the healthcare system https://t.co/6nuhuqUSqZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 21, 2020



McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, were among the few senators in the chamber amid stay-home orders that have shut Washington, and the US.

Two conservative Republicans, Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul, voiced opposition, but they did not halt passage.

Lee said it was "unacceptable" that the full Senate was not present and voting in the pro forma session. Paul echoed that concern as they called Congress back to session.

The World Health Organization is trying to play down theories that the novel coronavirus was produced by a laboratory https://t.co/COIcep5IhX pic.twitter.com/2g6l19AUTx — Reuters (@Reuters) April 21, 2020



The agreement was announced by Schumer earlier and Trump tweeted his support, saying he'll sign the bill if passes both chambers. McConnell swung behind it as well.

Schumer said the bill was made "better and broader" after Democrats forced the inclusion of money for hospitals and testing..

The President said he was open to including in a subsequent virus aid package fiscal relief for state and local government — which Democrats had wanted for the current bill — along with infrastructure projects.

Most of the funding, US$331b, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan programme that ran out of money last week. An additional US$75b would be given to hospitals, and US$25b would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

- AP