A New York mum was asymptomatic and had no idea she had contracted Covid-19 when she passed the virus to 17 of her 18 children.

Brittany Jencik, of Penfield, New York, has 18 children - some of them adopted - says she only begin to feel ill at a later stage of her battle with the virus.

By then, she'd passed it on to 17 children, who all live in the same home with her.

She said it was "like a freight train".

Advertisement

Speaking to local ABC13 news affiliate WHAM, Jencik said it was "terrifying".

The family is on the road to recovery. Photo / Supplied

"I was a little ahead of them in the timing of it all. I was as afraid of my life as I had ever been, and not much scares me."

"I was extremely concerned that I was never going to be the same," she added.

More than a month on from when the virus struck the family, the mum-of-18 says they are starting to recover.

They have all been self-isolating for the last five weeks and called in a friend who runs a professional cleaning company to clean the home, as they worried the virus could be lingering on the surfaces.

A team of cleaners went in with hazmat suits and gas masks and cleaned the home for two hours while the family waited outside.

"I needed to know from my mama heart that I was protecting the people I love to the best extent I possibly could," she said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Advertisement

‌