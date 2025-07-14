Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

‘What’s needed now is courage’ - former president scolds his party for not speaking out

By Reid J. Epstein
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Former US President Barack Obama in private remarks to party donors scolded Democrats for failing to speak out against President Donald Trump and his policies, suggesting they were shrinking from the challenge out of fear of retribution. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, the New York Times

Former US President Barack Obama in private remarks to party donors scolded Democrats for failing to speak out against President Donald Trump and his policies, suggesting they were shrinking from the challenge out of fear of retribution. Photo / Jamie Kelter Davis, the New York Times

Former United States President Barack Obama has a stern critique for members of his party: Too many have been cowed into silence.

In private remarks to party donors on Friday night local time, Obama scolded Democrats for failing to speak out against US President Donald Trump and his policies, suggesting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save