A skate park on the beachfront in LA has been filled with sand, to stop people ignoring social distancing rules from continuing to use it.

The skate park is located in front of Venice Beach in Los Angeles. All its ramps and bowls were filled with sand yesterday, rendering it unusable.

All parks, beaches, bike paths and trails in Los Angeles County are closed and will remain closed until at least May 15, under the county's Safer at Home order.

The popular Venice Beach Boardwalk is also closed as part of that order.

It is not yet known when the restrictions will be lifted.