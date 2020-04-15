Key Points:
A 33-year-old Florida nurse who treated patients infected with Covid-19 has died after not being given a mask to wear, according to her husband. Danielle DiCenso, a travelling nurse, worked her last shift two weeks ago at Palmetto General Hospital after she started experiencing coronavirus symptoms, her husband David told Local 10 News. "She showed up for work one day and they didn't have a mask for her," he explained.
• Covid 19 coronavirus: Concerns that hospital nurses have no access to masks
• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Gary Payinda - Surgical-type face mask should be safe enough to use on frontline
• Covid 19 coronavirus: Expert says it's better to wear a mask
• Do surgical masks help stop the spread of viruses? "Unfortunately I found her dead body in my living room on Thursday ... lack of oxygen; she looked like she died a peaceful death in her sleep," he said. Their 4-year-old son never got to say goodbye to his mum. David blamed the death on the hospital who he claims didn't provide her with proper protective equipment and was angered that their son will grow up with no mother. • Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website "The people on the front lines, these are our modern-day infantry," he said. "The nurses and doctors, they are the ones on the front lines and we're not giving them ammunition ... People who are supposed to be taking care of the people getting sick are the people that are dying now."