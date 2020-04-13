France reported 574 new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.

For the fifth day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell, with 24 fewer people, leaving 6821 in a serious condition. The figure is seen as a key indicator of the outbreak's spread across the country.

The report came just ahead of a televised address by President Emmanuel Macron, who announced another extension of the stay-at-home orders and business closures in place since March 17, until May 11.

The ministry confirmed that the epidemic had reached a "high plateau," with more than 98,000 infections recorded across the country so far.

The actual number is likely higher since only the most serious cases are tested.

Macron extends confinement by 4 weeks till May 11th. Schools will then start to open, but little else. Macron less of a warrior tonight, paternal almost ("look after yourselves"), admits mistakes, urges solidarity + displays touch of humility (much to reinvent, "Me first of all") https://t.co/UszxKGKJ5M — Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) April 13, 2020



The UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 11,329, after a further 717 hospital deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The somber update places the UK in the top five worst hit countries in the world – behind France, Spain, Italy and then the US, respectively.

The British Government once again confirmed that lockdown won't be lifted until "we are firmly on other side" of peak.

"It would be a complete waste of everything everyone has had to do until now" if measures were lifted too soon, said chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Three weeks have passed since lockdown first began. The Government is due to meet with SAGE on Thursday to discuss whether to tighten or adjust the measures going forward.