A US woman has been arrested after she delivered 400 plastic Easter eggs filled with pornography to residents of a Florida neighbourhood.

Abril Cestoni, 42, was identified after tip-offs from the public and home surveillance video.

Bizarrely, pornography wasn't the only strange item Cestoni included in the plastic eggs.

Each egg also contained a fish-shaped cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, and a powdered drink mix.

Even more strange was the reason that Cestoni gave police for her offending.

She told police she wanted to educate people on the need for churches to give money to the needy.

"Abril stated she was 'a church' and had a business licence. Abril said she was conducting research on local clergy and people deserved to know the truth," the arrest report noted.

"The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading Covid-19 by their actions," Sheriff Rick Staly said on Facebook.

One of the offending eggs. Photo / Supplied

"Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody," Staly added.

"Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with Covid-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help.

"This again proves that 'see something, say something' works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy."

Cestoni has been charged with violating Florida's statewide stay-at-home order and multiple counts of distributing obscene material. She is being held at the Flagler County Jail.