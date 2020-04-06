British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been given oxygen treatment after being admitted to hospital in London yesterday.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' hospital, near Downing Street, on Sunday (UK time) for tests, his office said, because he is still suffering symptoms 10 days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Johnson has reportedly been given oxygen treatment at the hospital, the Daily Mail reported, with claims he had "risked his health" by keeping up a heavy workrate.

The prime minister's Downing St office said his hospitalisation was a "precautionary step" and Johnson remains in charge of the government.

Experts say there is a risk of pneumonia when a temperature lasts more than a week.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St residence since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

Johnson has continued to preside at daily meetings on Britain's response to the outbreak and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message Friday, a flushed and red-eyed Johnson said he said he was feeling better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

US President Donald Trump offered encouragement to Johnson as he opened a White House briefing on the pandemic Sunday. "All Americans are praying for him," Trump said.

One Tory MP told the Telegraph Johnson should stop trying to be copy Churchill's example during the Second World War.

"I hear that the number of hours that he is able to work, he is finding frustrating. You don't hold the camera up and look grim - it is not going to inspire the nation," the MP said.

"Unfortunately he has written too many books on Churchill and wants to be the guy - he needs to be Boris Johnson and not try to be someone else."

Johnson has received medical advice remotely during his illness, but going to a hospital means doctors can see him in person.

