A battle is brewing over access to face masks and medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the US not to block manufacturer 3M from sending respirators to Canada.

3M said the Trump administration had requested the company stop exporting respirators they currently manufacture in the US to Canada and Latin America.

The company says there are significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to health care workers in Canada and Latin America, where 3M is a critical supplier of respirators.

Trudeau said the US also received essential medical supplies and personnel from Canada and said they were making that point to the Trump administration. He said the message was getting through.

Trudeau said he was confident the close and deep relationship between Canada and the US would hold strong and there would not be interruptions in supply chains in either direction.

