On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown most of the world off its axis. It's taken lives, impacted the health of thousands of people and interrupted our very way of life.
It's easy to be overwhelmed byall the information coming at you, so it's important to take your mind off things, even for a little while.
To help you with this we've pulled together some of our favourite big reads from our international partners. There's not a Covid-19 story in sight, promise.
Today we take a look at sexism and housework, why Hank Azaria stepped away from Apu, the man trying to save farming, whistleblowers taking on the world's leading accounting firms, and we meet the jeweller to the stars.
Sexism and housework
The emergence of the two-job family in the final decades of the 20th century wasn't accompanied by similar changes outside the workplace. Stressed and overworked women became resentful of their partners.
Keen to avoid this fate, Gavin Jackson of the Financial Times convinced his girlfriend to join him in an experiment.