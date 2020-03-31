A 13-year-old who is believed to be the youngest victim of Covid-19 in Britain died alone in London hospital.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, London, tested positive for the virus. His family were not with him as they feared catching the virus, according to a GoFundMe page.

He is not thought to have had any underlying health conditions.

News of Ismail's death was shared on a GoFundMe page created by Madinah College, in Brixton, to raise money for his funeral.

The boy's family said they were "beyond devastated" and would not be releasing any photos of him.

"Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to Kings College Hospital," his family said.

"He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning.

"To our knowledge, he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated."

The boy's father recently died of cancer.

Kings College Hospital told Sky News: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

Madinah College's GoFundMe paid said: "It is with great sadness to announce that the younger brother of one of our teachers at Madinah College has sadly passed away this morning (Monday 30 March 2020) due to being infected with Covid-19.

"Ismail was only 13 years old without any pre-existing health conditions and sadly he died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of COVID-19."

At least 381 coronavirus deaths and 3009 cases were declared in the UK today (local time).