Police are searching for a man accused of deliberately coughing on a supermarket employee in the New South Wales Hunter region of Australia earlier this week.

At about 7.30pm on Tuesday a 35-year-old woman was working inside a supermarket on Glenelg St, Raymond Terrace.

She was directing customers on how to adhere to social distancing rules when an altercation occurred.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

NSW Police were told a man and woman approached the register before a verbal altercation broke out between the man and employee.

The man then deliberately coughed on the worker.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170-180cm tall, with a shaved head, and goatee-style facial hair. At the time, he was wearing cream shorts and black jandals.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, has urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This kind of dangerous behaviour needs to stop immediately. It's potentially putting the lives of workers and their families at risk.

"This isn't a time to practice poor hygiene habits.

"For a disgusting act like this, you could find yourself charged with common assault and jailed for up to two years," Elliott said.