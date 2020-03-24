Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg says she has coronavirus, taking to social media to share with fans that she was feeling unwell after travelling across central Europe, revealing that her father shares her symptoms.

" Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels," she wrote.

"I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.

"In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you're in need of emergency medical treatment.

Advertisement

"Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances."