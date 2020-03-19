Scientists in China are reporting disappointing results from the first study completed on a potential COVID-19 treatment.

A combination of two antiviral drugs that are used now to treat HIV — lopinavir and ritonavir — did not resolve symptoms quicker than usual care did. The study involving 199 hospitalised, severely ill patients was published Wednesday (US time) in the New England Journal of Medicine.

However, "intriguing" signs were seen in some other results.

There were slightly fewer deaths among those given the drugs but the comparison group that received just usual care also was sicker, making this information hard to interpret, two editors wrote in an editorial in the journal.

Many other medicines are still being tested in various experiments including remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that has shown some promise against viruses similar to the one causing COVID-19.