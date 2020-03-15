What started as an idea on social media has turned into a daily nationwide tribute to the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help a nation fighting coronavirus.
In Portugal, at 10pm, people are taking to their balconies and windows and joining in on a nationwide standing ovation as a thank you to all the healthcare professionals who are working around the clock to help stop the spread of the virus.
In the dark of the night, with strict closing times in place for most commercial establishments, including bars and nightclubs, the applause echoed through the unusually quiet streets of the country.
Emotional videos are circulating on social media, filmed in several cities and towns across the country, showing people giving healthcare professionals a round of applause, from their windows and balconies.
A social media post did the rounds asking people to applaude the professionals, from their homes, at 10pm.
There are calls on social media for the round of applause to be repeated, nationwide, every night at 10pm, while the country fights the virus.
The westernmost country in Europe is a popular tourist destination and, while its situation is not quite as dire as Italy, it has now moved into a strict containement plan as it fights the spread of the virus.
The country currently has 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The plan includes self-isolation, shutting down of schools, limited access to malls and other public spaces, among other measures. Visits to hospital patients and retirement homes are also being gradually reduced.
