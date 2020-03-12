Journalist Lyra McKee was brutally gunned down last April while reporting on rioting in Northern Ireland.

But now, just five weeks shy of the first anniversary of her murder, her family has been rocked by fresh heartbreak after the death of her beloved mother, Joan Lawrie.

Lawrie died in a Belfast hospital this week, her daughter-in-law confirmed on social media, news.com.au reports.

"My wee mother-in-law passed away last night of a broken heart. Unable to live without her baby Lyra. My wee mother-in-law whom I loved with all my heart, I will love you to beyond eternity. Mother and daughter rest in forever peace. #Lyramckee #joanmcke," the woman posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The Belfast Telegraph reported McKee's sister Nichola Corner also broke the news of her mother's death on Facebook, writing: "It is with the greatest sadness that I share this. My mother, Joan Lawrie, passed away peacefully in hospital on 10th March. She is now at peace with her beloved daughter Lyra McKee."

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead last year during unrest in the Creggan area of Derry, Northern Ireland. Photo / AP

Fellow journalist Suzanne Breen also spoke about the tragedy on Twitter, posting: "Lyra McKee's mother has died just weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter's murder. Joan's heart was broken and it couldn't be fixed. Two people were effectively killed by one shot that night in Derry. Shame on those who brought death and destruction into this family's life."

Life cut short

The 29-year old reporter and LGBT activist was killed by a stray bullet fired by a masked New IRA gunman while on the scene of riots in Derry in Northern Ireland on April 18, 2019.

At the time of her death, she was her disabled mother's main carer, according to the BBC.

McKee's funeral was attended by then-PM Theresa May and other high-profile politicians.

After her death, it was revealed she had planned to propose to her partner, Sara Canning.

McKee was an award-winning reporter, having taken home the Sky News' Young Journalists Award at the start of her career in 2006.

She was also a published author, and had been featured as one of Forbes' 30 under 30 and a rising literary star by the Irish Times.

Just last month, police charged 52-year-old Paul McIntyre with McKee's murder, revealing he was one of several individuals under investigation in relation to the killing.