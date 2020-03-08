Health authorities in Tasmania say a man in Hobart who contracted coronavirus did not follow instructions to self-isolate, instead going to work at a major hotel.

The man in his 20s travelled from Nepal and transited through Singapore and Sydney before arriving in Hobart on 26 February, Tasmania's director of Public Health Services Mark Veitch said.

He experienced cold-like symptoms the day after his travels but continued to work and visit his vocational college.

The Grand Chancellor Hotel in Hobart. Photo / Supplied

The man worked several shifts at Hobart's Grand Chancellor Hotel last week and Dr Veitch said Public Health was working with the hotel to identify whether any colleagues would qualify as "close contacts" and require isolation.

He contacted a telephone hotline on 6 March after developing further symptoms and was tested at the Royal Hobart Hospital that evening.

Dr Veitch said the man was advised to self-isolate between the testing and receiving his results, but he did not comply and "went to work the next day".

He received his positive test result yesterday and was admitted to the Royal Hobart Hospital, where he is in a satisfactory condition.

"It is unacceptable to continue activities in public or attend work while waiting for the coronavirus virus test results," Dr Veitch said.

Four members of the man's household and three friends are now in quarantine for 14 days.

Dr Veitch said health authorities would also further investigate his movements, including at his vocational college.

"He's a student at the Ideal College in Hobart and has attended the college twice recently and we have been in contact with a staff member of the college and we are engaging with them further over the next day or so," Dr Veitch said.

"The particular follow up of this case is complex and very demanding and we're grateful for the hard work of the Public Health team."

Public Health will now clarify the man's flight details to determine whether his illness posed a risk to anyone on the flight.

There have been 114 tests for coronavirus in Tasmania to date.

Medial workers wearing protective gear move a patient infected with the coronavirus disease from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Photo / AP

The deputy director of Public Health Scott McKeown said there had been "a very significant increase in testing since the first case was confirmed".

The Hotel Grand Chancellor has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile NSW Health has confirmed an 82-year-old man died overnight after testing positive to the virus, marking the third coronavirus-related death in Australia.