A coronavirus-infected man in Australia was told to self-isolate at home when he became ill, but instead he went shopping in Woolies without a mask.

The 40-year-old made the shopping trip in Launceston, Tasmania, after he left the hospital on Sunday night.

READ MORE:

• Ministry of Heath confirms NZ has two coronavirus cases

• Second coronavirus case: Health officials' advice to Auckland parents

• Coronavirus: 70 University of Auckland medical students called back to New Zealand

• Coronavirus: Les Mills Auckland City plays cautious, warning gym members to stay away if ill

He was told to go straight home and quarantine himself until his results came back.

Advertisement

But he spent around 15 minutes at the Launceston store, on the corner of Wellington and York Sts, at 10pm.

The next day test results confirmed he had the virus.

The Tasmanian Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said the man's decision to go shopping was "disappointing".

"The risk to anyone who was in the supermarket at that time is very low," he told reporters.

"However, it is appropriate to fully inform staff and customers who were there."

Anyone who was there around the same time and becomes unwell in the next two weeks is advised to contact the public health hotline.

"I am confident that all public health processes were followed appropriately, and it is disappointing that the man did not follow the self-quarantine requirements," Dr Veitch said.

He said the 40-year-old man had "limited travel" in Launceston since arriving on Saturday from Iran, via Malaysia and Melbourne.

Advertisement

He said authorities had so far managed to contact 13 of the 15 people who, according to airline records, were sitting near the man on Virgin flight VA-1368 on Saturday.