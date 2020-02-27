More than 80 per cent of confirmed coronavirus cases are not severe, according to a large Chinese study. But mild symptoms could also make the epidemic harder to contain.

As a dangerous new coronavirus has

More than 80 per cent of cases are mild, one large study in China found

A mild case may look like the common cold

Most people with mild infections recover

But the plethora of mild cases can make containment more difficult

Even mild cases could provide immunity from future infection