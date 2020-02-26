Seven people have been killed, including a gunman during a shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to multiple sources, the shooter was a former employee.

JUST IN: Video from a MillerCoors employee shows officers responding to the active shooter incident. Sources say an employee in uniform opened fire: https://t.co/Nyl30mI7JT pic.twitter.com/xwUzuWGeKb — FOX6 News (@fox6now) February 26, 2020

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for 'officer safety purposes.'

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

This is still an active scene. Please use an alternative route such as Highland BLVD and or N. 27th St at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

