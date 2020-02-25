Three baboons escaped from a research facility and were on the loose in a carpark near Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west this evening.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au that officers were called to a carpark on Missenden Rd and Lucas St, Camperdown just before 5.30pm after reports three baboons had escaped while being transported.

Footage obtained by Nine News shows three baboons making their way towards a parked ambulance while passersby look on in amazement.

Video owned by micheal Tran pic.twitter.com/NYJinAM4nX — Marc Calvy (@helviusi) February 25, 2020

In a Twitter post shortly before 7pm, NSW Police said the situation was under control.

"They are currently contained," the police spokeswoman confirmed. "Police are working with experts to safely return them to their facility.

I kid you not - I've had several reports come through the open line on @2GB873 about some BABOONS on the loose near RPA Hospital in Sydney. #BaboonWatch pic.twitter.com/ogPN7hStm9 — Ben Fordham (@BenFordham) February 25, 2020

"There is no immediate danger to the public but people are advised to avoid the area."

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

The use of primates for medical experiments at RPA and a number of other Sydney hospitals and universities was revealed in 2016.

Just matched with one of the baboons on tinder — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) February 25, 2020

Earlier, a woman told 2GB that her daughter, who worked at the hospital, had seen the baboons.

"My daughter is an occupational therapist at RPA and she said "yes mum I just helped wrangle them," she said to 2GB.

It's not the first time animals have been loose in Sydney's inner west.

In 2014, water buffaloes broke free while filming a Korean Samsung commercial and travelled for more than two kilometres before being caught by authorities.

