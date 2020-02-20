After the tragic murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children at the hands of their father, Rowan Baxter, the family's pet pooch is still reeling from the tragedy – along with people across the globe.

The family's dog, Savannah, often appeared in social media photos with the young children, who adored her.

After the horrific car fire, she was taken in by Dave Kramer, a family friend and fellow trainer who worked at the couple's Integr8 Fitness Gym.

Taking to Instagram last night, Kramer said the pooch had spent the day "looking up at the sky" after spending her first night without her family.

Savannah surrounded by new canine friends after 'losing everyone she loves'. Photo / Instagram
Savannah spends a night without her family. Photo / Instagram
Family friend Dave Kramer broke down as he visited the scene of the tragedy on Thursday. Photo / News Corp
Kramer, who was a close friend of the family, also paid tribute to his murdered friend and her children.

"I still don't want to believe it. As I wake up this morning with their family dog laying in my bed, I realise this isn't just a nightmare, and all I can do is lay here, cuddle her and cry," Kramer wrote.

"Hannah was an amazing woman and she was a pillar of strength to so many others.

"If she even sensed someone was a little down, she'd know exactly how to brighten up their day with her one of a kind voice and big smile."

The three Baxter children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were found dead inside a burning vehicle on Raven St in Brisbane's Camp Hill on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 8.30am.

The mother of the children, Hannah Clarke, 31, reportedly screamed "he poured petrol on me" when she was pulled from the car with skin melting off her body.

She later died of her injuries in hospital.

Hannah Clarke with her three children. Photo / Supplied
According to witnesses, Baxter, 42, jumped into his estranged wife's car while she was on the school run and set it on fire before yelling at bystanders to stop helping. He then took his own life.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said police were trying "to understand the family dynamics and understand the history of that family" and made an "impassioned" public plea.

"If you had any knowledge of the Baxter family, come forward and speak to police," he said.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

here

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.

Where to get help:
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youth services: (06) 3555 906
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
CASPER Suicide Prevention
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.