Four people, including three children, have died in a car fire on a Brisbane street this morning.

Police were called to Raven St in Camp Hill about 8.30am after receiving reports of a car on fire.

Three children under 10 and a man who was known to them died as a result of the incident, with the ABC reporting the car was allegedly set alight.

Multiple people, including children, have been confirmed dead. Picture: Nine News / Channel 9 Source:Channel 9

A fifth person, a woman, was taken to hospital with "extensive injuries", police said this morning.

Advertisement

"On arrival, police and emergency services have identified five people that were involved in the fire inside the vehicle. I can confirm that we have three deceased children under the age of 10 in the vehicle," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters at the scene.

"We have another deceased adult male who was known to the children, and we also have a victim suffering extensive injuries that are also known to the children and the adult male."

Thompson said the car was "fully emerged in fire" when police arrived on the scene.

"It's a horrific scene. It would be a horrific thing for emergency services, police, fire and ambulances to deal with in the coming days," he said.

Earlier, Police Minister Mark Ryan told Queensland Parliament the people were found dead at the scene and described it as a "horrific incident".

"I have just been informed by the Police Commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning," he said.

"All emergency services are on scene.

"The situation is at a very early stage and I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events.

Advertisement

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy."

One resident told The Australian that another witness saw a woman jump from the burning car and yell, "He's poured petrol on me".

This was reportedly followed by "four other explosions".

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au multiple units attended the scene this morning.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30am (AEST) Picture: Steve Pohlner Source: News Corp Australia

It is understood two patients were taken to hospital with severe burns, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

A resident told The Courier Mail he was first alerted to the incident after hearing screams from the street.

"I had people working at my house and we could hear screams and calls for help," he said.

The fire has now been extinguished and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Thompson said the officers who attended the scene were being supported by police human services.

"Our people are well trained. They'll put that behind them in the short-term. And deal with the investigation at hand. And we will make sure that their welfare is looked after into the future," he said.