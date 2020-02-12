New details have emerged of what life was like inside a juvenile detention centre that was once home to infamous child killer Jon Venables.

Liverpool's Red Bank secure unit was shut down five years ago, but one urban explorer has gained access to the facility and revealed its eerie remains.

The centre was home to Venables in the 1990s, after he brutally murdered two-year-old boy James Bulger.

Venables' old unit was found with blood splatters up the walls, a note that read "I'm dead" and a wall mural saying "All I wanted for my birthday was my dad back, I got a bike".

There were also bloody handprints found smeared on the walls.

The facility also had a pool table, with abandoned belongings, found strewn all over the table and floor.

Board games for the children still line the shelves, including games like Break Safe, Scene It, Catch Phrase, LIFE, Go For Broke, among others.

Children's work is also still plastered on the wall, including a chart showcasing the right and wrong ways to think.

Explorer John Webb, who gained access to the facility, said he was intrigued by the cell and its history.

He said it was a creepy experience and makes you wonder what really happened on the inside.

"I wanted to go there because I knew about its history and who had once lived there.

"It was a really creepy experience to be there and to look around, I'd never been to a prison or a detention centre before.

"As it only closed down five years ago there were so many items still there and things were in quite good condition.

"The writings on the walls were the weirdest thing, especially the one about the kid who wanted their dad back.

"It makes you think about the kind of people and the sort of things that must have happened there over the years."

The centre opened in 1965, housing some of the UK's most infamous child criminals.

It closed in 2015.