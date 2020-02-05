After almost three weeks, the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump is ending.

The 100 senators will vote on whether to remove Trump from office, or acquit him of the charges against him.

For Trump to be convicted and removed from office, two-thirds of the Senate will need to vote in favour.

This would require the vote of every Democrat and Independent, as well as at least 20 Republicans.

Advertisement

If any less than 67 senators vote to convict the President, he is acquitted and will remain in office.

Trump acquitted on first charge

Enough senators have cast 'not guilty' votes to acquit President Trump on the first impeachment charge, abuse of power.

President Donald Trump has officially been acquitted of the first impeachment charge against him for abuse of power.

The Senate voted 52-48 in Trump's favour, with Romney joining the 47 Democrats in voting to convict the President.

Voting whether or not to remove a sitting President has been a truly difficult decision, and after listening to the arguments presented by both sides, I have reached my conclusion reluctantly. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/yIgy6Qf5JZ — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 5, 2020

The Senate will now vote on Article 2: Obstruction of Congress.

Romney makes history with vote to remove president

Mitt Romney voted to convict Donald Trump for abuse of power.

The Republican senator is the first in American history to vote to remove a president of his own party in a Senate impeachment trial.

.@MittRomney becomes the first senator to vote to remove a president of his own party. This will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/oajHrWgJ5Y — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 5, 2020

Romney said he would vote to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, but would vote to acquit on the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Advertisement

'The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a 'high crime and misdemeanor', Romney said ahead of the vote. "Yes, he did."