The Australian Capital Territory has been hit by a massive hailstorm, with photos showing ice covering the roads and golf ball sized hail crashing through buildings.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan, with the Bureau of Meteorology earlier warning "very dangerous" thunderstorms were detected on the radar.

"Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely," the BOM said.

Intense scenes as wild hailstorm hits Canberra.

There have been reports of hail stones measuring up to five centimetres falling across the city, news.com.au reported.

A 116km/h wind gust was recorded at Canberra airport around 12.45pm.

Reports of 4-5cm hail in Canberra with a severe storm earlier this afternoon. Further storms are possible. Keep up to date with warnings here: https://t.co/WwMKAwqVNM and ensure you are storm ready by following these handy tips: https://t.co/dOCvpT15v5 pic.twitter.com/JnXGVePW2U — Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) January 20, 2020

The ACT Emergency Services Agency received 226 calls for help following the storm, which lasted for about 15 minutes.

At least two people were injured in the wild storm, with ACT Ambulance Service treating them for minor injuries.

The State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service are responding to hail and roof damage, electrical threats and localised flooding.

It is understood the storm brought down powerlines, leading to outages in the area.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos as hail rained down across the area.

Images show car windows riddled with holes and hail stoned even breaking through the roofs of buildings.

Twitter user Matthew Cossey shared a picture of the damage the storm had caused to the glass roof of his building.

The massive thunderstorm that just hit #Canberra had hail stones as large as cricket balls. Want to know how severe it was. Thick glass roof of our building was just smashed in by hail stones. #CBR #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/hHUqcTwjzH — Matthew Cossey (@Matthew_Cossey) January 20, 2020

Another person uploaded a video of hail falling in through the roof of a doctor's surgery, leaving glass and ice all over the floor.

Hail hitting canberra, inside of my wifes surgery she works at - taken just now pic.twitter.com/hHntXkBuSq — andrew champion still angry (@andrewc48512109) January 20, 2020

Hail at the National Film and Sound Archive HQ in Acton, Canberra 'punctured the roof like bullets'. @canberratimes pic.twitter.com/qIq1zqeIzq — Tim the Yowie Man (@TimYowie) January 20, 2020

A video recorded by political reporter Tasmin Rose shows hail ripping leaves and branches off the trees at Parliament House.

Another photo showed hail piled up outside the Parliament House cafeteria area.

Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

Hail seen piled up outside Parliament House. Photo / Instagram

Other images show the roads completely covered in ice and water, as cars attempt to drive through the dangerous storm.

People have been seen running to find cover from the massive hail stones.

Wow. Very large hail just plummeting down in CBR. Stripped the trees, killed birds chaos on roads. pic.twitter.com/74fNrVQKRo — Tom Swann (@Tom_Swann) January 20, 2020

It looks like parts of NSW are also in the firing line, with the destructive storm set to pummel parts of the state with potentially "giant" hail stones.

The areas likely to be affected by severe thunderstorms include Taree, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Armidale, Goulburn, Tamworth and Moree.

The NSW State Emergency Service has warned people to "get ready" as the storm approaches.

People are being advised to move their cars under cover or away from trees and powerlines and to stay indoors away from windows.