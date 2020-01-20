The Australian Capital Territory has been hit by a massive hailstorm, with photos showing ice covering the roads and golf ball sized hail crashing through buildings.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan, with the Bureau of Meteorology earlier warning "very dangerous" thunderstorms were detected on the radar.
"Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely," the BOM said.
There have been reports of hail stones measuring up to five centimetres falling across the city, news.com.au reported.
A 116km/h wind gust was recorded at Canberra airport around 12.45pm.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency received 226 calls for help following the storm, which lasted for about 15 minutes.
At least two people were injured in the wild storm, with ACT Ambulance Service treating them for minor injuries.
The State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service are responding to hail and roof damage, electrical threats and localised flooding.
It is understood the storm brought down powerlines, leading to outages in the area.
Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos as hail rained down across the area.
Images show car windows riddled with holes and hail stoned even breaking through the roofs of buildings.
Twitter user Matthew Cossey shared a picture of the damage the storm had caused to the glass roof of his building.
Another person uploaded a video of hail falling in through the roof of a doctor's surgery, leaving glass and ice all over the floor.
A video recorded by political reporter Tasmin Rose shows hail ripping leaves and branches off the trees at Parliament House.
Another photo showed hail piled up outside the Parliament House cafeteria area.
Other images show the roads completely covered in ice and water, as cars attempt to drive through the dangerous storm.
People have been seen running to find cover from the massive hail stones.
It looks like parts of NSW are also in the firing line, with the destructive storm set to pummel parts of the state with potentially "giant" hail stones.
The areas likely to be affected by severe thunderstorms include Taree, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Armidale, Goulburn, Tamworth and Moree.
The NSW State Emergency Service has warned people to "get ready" as the storm approaches.
People are being advised to move their cars under cover or away from trees and powerlines and to stay indoors away from windows.