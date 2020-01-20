The heartbreaking moment a displaced and thirsty koala drank rainwater off a road in NSW has been caught on camera.

Pamela Schramm and her family were driving home when they spotted the marsupial outside on the road in Moree, close to Queensland and about seven hours by car north of Sydney.

The family initially thought it was injured and went to inspect the koala.

But upon closer look they instead spotted it was drinking the fresh rainwater that had collected on the road.

Taking to Facebook, Schramm warned road users to be wary of roaming animals looking for water.

"Please be careful on the roads. Wildlife coming out to drink. It's heartbreaking to see them stressed," she wrote.

Photo / Sunrise / Pamela Schramm

The family wanted to get him checked out but the koala took off up a tree after finishing its drink.