The woman who alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was a teenager has shared a chilling message to those in their social circle.

Virginia Giuffre, 36, shared her anger on a Twitter post, taking aim at Ghislaine Maxwell, Naomi Campbell and other members who witnessed her with the paedophile.

"You saw me at your parties, you saw me in Epstein's homes, you saw me on the plane, you saw me get my haircut, you saw me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You saw me!

"#Awareness #Justice #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein #NaomiCampbell #PrinceAndrew," she wrote.

Giuffre was a teenager then known as Virginia Roberts when she started working for disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, reports news.com.au.

She has alleged in court she was trafficked by the convicted sex offender and made to have sex with his rich and powerful friends, including Prince Andrew, who she was photographed with in London in 2001.

Prince Andrew on BBC Newsnight with Emily Maitlis. Photo / BBC

The Duke of York has strongly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Maxwell is the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell and has long been accused of playing a key role in finding underage victims for Epstein.

The 57-year-old, who has constantly denied the allegations, hasn't been seen in public since around the time of Epstein's death.

That infamous 2001 photo, that shows Prince Andrew grinning as he grasps the then teenager by her bare midriff, was taken at the socialite Maxwell's home.

It was there that Giuffre claims Epstein "lent" her out to have sex with the royal.

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / AP

Supermodel Campbell has also been seen photographed with the accuser at her 31st birthday party in St Tropez in 2001.

Representatives for Campbell denied she was close friends with Epstein – and said that he had only been invited to her birthday party by her then boyfriend, Flavio Briatore.

However, in a 2006 deposition by David Rodgers, one of Epstein's pilots, the model lew on Epstein's private plane in 2002 along with Bill Clinton and others.

There is no suggestion the supermodel or her guests knew who Roberts was – nor had any knowledge of Epstein's behaviour.

- additional reporting: news.com.au