By RNZ

The New Zealand Defence Force have been digging in on Kangaroo Island, helping their Australian counterparts clean up after bush fires swept through the area.

Thirty-four personnel have been clearing trees to get roads reopened, producing fresh water, and building fire breaks.

Lieutenant Brad Geen, the troop commander for the army engineers, told RNZ's Summer Report the situation on the island was now more under control than when they first arrived.

"We've been working really hard to co-ordinate everything. The weather conditions are cooling down, it's been a lot more like New Zealand than when we first got here."

He said one of the first places they were called out to help was a wildlife sanctuary. For two days around the sanctuary, they had the grim task of removing the bodies of dead wildlife, but have also been able to help those that have survived, constructing feeding stations for koalas.

Geen said it was clear to see the devastating impact on parts of the island, with pine forest areas turning completely black and left with just charred chunks of trees.

"The fire itself being the primary one that affected animals, but the food source is a bit scarce [too]. The wildlife sanctuary is working really hard to get food sources out and around. We've already seen [the animals] start to come towards those food sources."

Geen said helping their Australian counterparts in a time of crisis was rewarding.