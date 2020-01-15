A Texas school has been slammed after a biology teacher included a question about rape in an assignment for her year 9 class.

The highly "inappropriate homework question" was issued to first-year students, aged between 12 and 14 at Klein Collins High School in Houston.

The take-home assignment left parents shocked, with one student's neighbour posting a photo of the question to social media.

Question five in the biology test asks: "Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?"

The answer choices were listed as "S1, S2 or S3".

A take-home assignment that a student received at Klein Collins High School in Klein, Texas. Photo / NBC

The school district distanced itself from the incident saying "the assignment is not part of the District's curriculum and is by no means representative of the districts instructional philosophy".

"The district has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken."

But the incident has left some parents furious, and others in tears.

"That's upsetting. I know girls this age that know rape is forced, non-consensual sex and that upsets them. I can't fathom a teacher putting that in a test," mother Cookie VanHaven said while wiping away tears.

"Wouldn't they have to get that approved by the school board?" another said.

The school say they have taken "corrective action".