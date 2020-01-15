Two US teenagers face charges after shocking video emerged that showed a toddler in their care inhaling from a nicotine vape.

The 17 and 18-year-olds from Pennsylvania were arrested after the disturbing video was posted to Snapchat.

It shows the 2-year-old inhaling from the device before coughing and crying.

The two teens can be heard laughing in the background.

Advertisement

Police were alerted to the video and identified the teens as the child's babysitter and her friend.

A police press release stated that the child found the device after it had been left on a nightstand but instead of taking it from the toddler, the teens allowed them to inhale from it while videoing the result.

Until police contacted the child's parents, they were unaware of the incident and the mother told WPXI news that she was shocked by what happened.

"I'm in disbelief that they would even laugh or have something like that in reach of a child's possession," she said. "I'm not trusting nobody any more to babysit my child."

The teens will face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.