A convicted sex offender has defended his conviction of child pornography, claiming he identifies as an 8-year-old girl.

US man Joseph Gobrick will spend more than a decade in prison after he was caught with dozens of images of children pornography on his home computer.

But instead of admitting fault, the 45-year-old has claimed the images were "computer-animated" and believes is protected under the First Amendment.

At his sentencing, he expressed how he feels like he's a young girl.

"I've always been an 8-year-old girl. And even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an 8-year-old girl."

Convicted sex offender Joseph Gobrick has defended his conviction of child pornography, claiming he identifies as an 8-year-old girl. Photo / Police

Despite claiming the images were animated, police confirmed eight child victims were identified in Gobrick's porn collection.

According to Kent County assistant prosecutor Daniel Helmer, the 45-year-old continued to talk about raping babies and drew inappropriate images.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld recently sentenced Gobrick to between 10 and 20 years in prison.

"Based on everything he's said and done, including bragging about what he was drawing in his cell, he obviously doesn't think child sexually abusive material is wrong," Denenfeld said.

"This isn't just virtual stuff; this is also real people being harmed."

Denenfeld found him guilty on three counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

But Gobrick continued to maintain his innocence, calling Adolf Hitler's crimes during World War II "legal".

"Under the law, Auschwitz was legal," Gobrick said, in an apparent reference to the Nazi concentration camp in southern Poland.

Gobrick's criminal history also includes a 2001 New York conviction for sexual abuse.