Feral camels in South Australia are set to be killed in a bid to stop them drinking too much water as droughts and fires ravage the country.

More than 10,000 camels will be shot by professional shooters in helicopters starting Wednesday, following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the South Australian region.

Locals from nearby communities have been complaining the feral creatures have been invading properties in a bid to find water.

Authorities are also concerned the animals are contributing to global warming as they emit methane equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide a year, Daily Mail reported.

"We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air conditioners," Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands executive board member Marita Baker told The Australian.

The culling is set to take five days.

The feral camel population would double every nine years if pest control wasn't undertaken.

Tim Moore, chief executive of carbon farming specialists RegenCo, said one million feral camels emitting the effect of a tonne of CO2 per year was the equivalent of an additional 400,000 cars on the road.

So far 24 people have died and more than 1600 homes have been lost during the horrific bushfires, with almost six million hectares burnt.

Two people remain unaccounted for in NSW.

30 fires continue to burn across NSW, with up to 50 uncontained and more than 2600 firefighters working in the field on Tuesday.

South Australia's tourist hotspot Kangaroo Island is one of more than 100 fires still burning across the country.