Officials have declared an entire New South Wales town "undefendable" and told everyone to leave as bushfires fears ramp up with the mercury set to soar.

The entire town of Batlow, arguably regarded as the apple capital of Australia, has been told to leave before horrific fires bear down on the NSW town.

Dangerous conditions are forecast for the town with the Dunns Road fire expected to hit Batlow tomorrow afternoon.

"If you are in this area, particularly in the general area from Batlow north to Wondalga and west of Blowering Dam, you need to leave before tomorrow," the RFS said, posting a picture of the region people need to leave.

"Fire is forecast to impact the township of Batlow tomorrow afternoon. The township will not be defendable."

There are fears the entire town of Batlow will be destroyed. Photo / Anne Hallard

"Embers from the fire may land in pine plantation adjacent to the township near Old Tumbarumba Road. It is therefore advised to leave this area now," the RFS continued.

"If you are in this area you are advised to travel north towards Wagga, through Adelong via Batlow Road and Old Tumbarumba Road then the Hume Highway and Sturt Highway."

17 missing in Victoria

17 people missing are in the state of Victoria due to the Australian bush fires, Premier Daniel Andrews has said.

In an update to media today, he also confirmed there has been a death.

There are now 10 watch and act warnings in place across the state, the second highest warning level, and about 50 fires are still burning.

"I'm sad to have to report that there are at least 17 people that at this stage we cannot account for," Daniels said.

The fires at Malua Bay. Photo / via Twitter

Their whereabouts is unknown to us, plus there is one person confirmed as deceased.

"Whilst Victoria Police have not been through the official identification processes, it is clear that the Roberts family have identified Mr Roberts and we send our condolences to their family and the Buchan community to whom he was so well-known and very highly regarded.

"As we get further information we'll update you, I don't propose to go through the 17 different location. That doesn't serve any purpose.

"They are from East Gippsland, from a number of smaller communities across East Gippsland.

"That number may grow or indeed people may report to authorities or we can get to them either via mobile phone coverage or getting people into those communities.

"It may be some of those people are safe but we hold very significant fears for the welfare of anybody who is missing at this time."