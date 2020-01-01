A further three deaths have been confirmed from the New Year's Eve fires on Australia's NSW South Coast while another man was killed in Victoria's fire-ravaged East Gippsland region.

On the South Coast, a body was found in a vehicle in Yatte Yattah near Lake Conjola, another was found in a vehicle in Sussex Inlet and ambulance officers found a third body in the area.

In NSW towns including Cobargo, Batemans Bay and others are surrounded by flames with homes and businesses lost.

And in Victoria, a 67-year-old great-grandfather was confirmed dead while more remain missing with military personnel expected to help firefighters in the state's east today.

Advertisement

Latest updates below:



Three more deaths confirmed in NSW

Another three deaths have been confirmed on the South Coast of New South Wales from New Year's Eve fires, bringing the total death toll from that region to seven, police said.

A 72-year-old man also remains missing and feared dead 50km north of Cobargo but police have been unable to reach his property.

The Rural Fire Service told reporters this afternoon the number of homes destroyed in the state from yesterday's blazes has reached 176 but further losses are feared.

Of those, 89 were in Conjola Park, 40 in Mulua Bay and 15 in Rosedale but the assessments are ongoing.

Speaking in Batemans Bay this afternoon, NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimons said there would likely be more deaths than the three confirmed in the state today and the firefighter who perished earlier in the week.

"We're seeing unfortunately the tragedy of lives lost," he told reporters.

"We need to prepare ourselves for that number to climb with information coming out this afternoon.

Advertisement

"We can expect that in the next hour or so. It's a very difficult, it's a traumatic set of circumstances right across the coastal strip and the ranges."

Boy describes 'scary' red haze

The young boy photographed fleeing the bushfires in the Victorian town of Mallacoota on a boat said his family were focused on "getting away from the fire and just being safe".

Finn Burns, the kid with long blonde hair who was captured wearing a mask and lifejacket while holding onto the engine amid the dark orange haze, spoke to Nine on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old travelled from the beach at Mallacoota, where 4000 residents were trapped, over to Goodwin Sands where they stayed with other friends.

"It was pretty scary but we're fine," he said.

"When we left it just went pitch black and it was really, really windy."

The youngster said he was "not really fussed" that the photo had made the front page of newspapers across Australia and on news website around the world.

"It's just a photo," he said.

"We were just worried about getting away from the fire and just being safe."

Finn said his Mum and Dad are both firefighters and the family had a bushfire survival plan.

"We just used it and it worked," he said.

They were allowed back into their house overnight.