Bushfires in Victoria's East Gippsland have reached a extreme danger level, forcing residents and holiday-makers to evacuate.

Around 30,000 tourists as well as 45,000 locals have been told to leave the region as conditions are expected to worsen today.

Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the time to safely leave the region – which is half the size of Belgium – is now over, and "a lot" of people are still there.

"I don't have exact numbers but we know there are a lot of people in the coastal strip," he told reporters this morning.

Sad to have evacuated from #Metung in #EastGippsland this morning at dawn with my family but safety comes first. Fearful for what could happen in the region over the next 24 hours.Many fellow tourists were staying however. So far the Prince’s Highway is quiet and safe. #vicfires pic.twitter.com/pmkuU8gKUc — Lucie Morris-Marr (@luciemorrismarr) December 29, 2019

Holiday park managers in the region have told The Australian many guests are ignoring the warnings and waiting to see what happens.

Big 4 Whiters Holiday Village manager Michael Smits told the newspaper only six out of the 67 groups staying there had checked out.

"Many people are saying that they're going to hang about town, go to a cafe, perhaps go to the beach or wander up and down The Esplanade," he said. "There's certainly no panic."

However, locals are urging visitors to leave before it's too late.

Richard Darby from the Swifts Creek General Store said choosing to ignore the warnings "could be suicide".

"It's going to be a very bad day tomorrow, they are telling everyone to get out while they can," he told The Herald Sun yesterday.

“Fires just pop up out of nowhere.” Firefighters continue to battle after horror night for bushfires across NSW. Video / Nine News

Two emergency warnings remained in place on Sunday night in Wingan River and the area surrounding Goongerah.

A bushfire 13km west of Goongerah remained uncontrolled and travelling toward these communities.

The town's residents were evacuated as the fire was expected to impact Goongerah and Martins Creek before Monday morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects strong and gusty winds throughout Monday, as well as thunderstorms that will give way to much cooler air across Victoria later during the day.

These life-threatening conditions prompted CFA to ask people not to travel to the East Gippsland region, as it was impossible to provide support to all visitors in this area.

EMERGENCY Warning issued for Brookville, Dogtown, Double Bridges, Ensay, Holstons, Nunniong, Reedy Flat, Stirling, Tambo Crossing, Timbarra, Wattle Circle.



Leave now and travel north on the Great Alpine Road towards Swifts Creek and Omeo.



More info https://t.co/7lF8S0NVUv pic.twitter.com/IECMMq8QkR — CFA Updates (@CFA_Updates) December 29, 2019

Emergency services had previously given a blunt safety warning to Lakes Entrance local residents and about 30,000 holiday-makers.

"You should not be there tomorrow, and we want you to get out now," Emergency Management Victoria Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters on Sunday. More than 70 helicopters and planes will be working on Monday if conditions allow.

These forecast conditions, including winds up to 100km/h, forced organisers of the Falls Festival to cancel the event, with 9000 festival-goers told to pack up and leave.

The transport department urged Melbourne residents to consider their travel plans on Monday, as temperatures in the city are expected to reach 43C in some suburbs.