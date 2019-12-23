A number of Christmas shoppers were injured at a Sydney Westfield last night when a crowd madly rushed to grab free gifts.

Shocking video has captured the moment a crowd of shoppers rushed to grab free gifts in a balloon drop at Westfield Parramatta overnight, injuring at least a dozen people.

Police were called to the shopping centre in western Sydney just after midnight after reports a number of people had been hurt in a crowd rush, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au.

The giveaway led to shoppers being crushed.

Shoppers rush to grab freebies contained in balloons at Westfield Parramatta.

It is understood 100 to 150 shoppers had gathered below the balloon-drop event held to kick off a 33-hour non-stop shopping spree leading up to Christmas. The balloons were filled with Westfield gift cards, retailer discounts and prizes, according to the Westfield Parramatta website, "to help you shop till you drop all night long."

Shoppers were injured and treated at the scene before a fleet of ambulances transported people to Westmead Hospital.

But the bargain-grab turned dangerous as shoppers lurched forward to get the balloons, creating a stampede.

Twelve people were treated at the scene; five of them had to be taken to hospital for further treatment, including four men and one woman, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed.

Shoppers at Westfields Parramatta were injured last night during a promotional prize grab frenzy.

Three victims taken to Westmead Hospital were suffering serious issues including traumatic chest injuries, neck and back pain as well as nausea and dizziness.

The rest of the victims suffered minor aches and pains to their neck, back and ankles.

"It is incredibly lucky that no one was more seriously injured," NSW Ambulance Inspector Phil Templeman said in a statement.

A man is wheeled out of the shopping centre after the crowd crush.

"As we go into the busy holiday period and many of our shopping centres become crowded with people, we urge the community to be patient and ensure the safety of themselves and those around them."

Paramedics could be seen wheeling the injured out of the shopping centre shortly after midnight.

There will be no ongoing police investigation.

