A hero from the London Bridge terror attack has revealed that he used two narwhal tusks to keep jihadist Usman Khan at bay and the first one "shattered all over the floor".

Civil servant Darryn Frost has spoken for the first time about how he grabbed the artefact from the wall in Fishmongers' Hall as convicted terrorist Khan went on a killing spree on November 29 during an event for prisoner rehabilitation.

Khan, who was armed with two knives which he strapped to his wrists, stabbed Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt to death in the attack.

Footage shows Frost and other members of the public fending off Khan, who was wearing a hoax suicide vest, as they moved on to London Bridge.

Until today, the man with the narwhal tusk has been shrouded in mystery.

But now the South African, who has lived in the UK for 14 years and works in the Ministry of Justice communications department, has come forward to give his account of the "terrible day" in a bid to urge people to unite against terrorism and raise money for the victims' families.

Darryn Frost. Photo / Telegraph UK

The 38-year-old, from London, pinned Khan to the ground and is then pulled away by a police officer before the terrorist is shot dead seconds later.

Frost said he was attending the event with colleagues but ran to help when he heard a commotion downstairs.

He said: "When we heard the noise from the floor below, a few of us rushed to the scene.

"I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker.

"Another man was holding the attacker at bay with a wooden chair.

"I ran down the stairs, stood next to the man with the chair, and the two of us confronted the attacker."

Khan had knives in both hands, and when the terrorist saw Frost pointing a narwhal tusk at him, the jihadist pointed at his midrift.

Frost said: "He turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive device around his waist."

"At this point, the man next to me threw his chair at the attacker."

This prompted Khan to run towards Mr Frost's comrade with "knives raised above his head", the civil servant said.

Frost passed the tusk to the now unarmed man before racing back upstairs to find another one to use.

When he returned, he found the first tusk "shattered across the floor" and saw people fleeing the building.

He said: "Along with others, I pursued the attacker, tusk in hand, on to the bridge.

"We called out to warn the public of the danger and, after a struggle, managed to restrain him to the ground.

"At that point I was trying to isolate the blades by holding his wrists so that he could not hurt anyone or set off the device."

Frost offered his "sincere condolences" to the victims' families and friends, adding: "In reading about their lives and work I am convinced they represent all that is good in the world, and I will always feel the deep hurt of not being able to save them."

He praised those injured for being "so brave" and wished them a "speedy recovery", saying some refused treatment until others who were more seriously hurt were tended to first, adding: "That consideration and kindness filled me with hope on that dark day."

Frost said he was "eternally grateful" to the prisoners and public who ran to help, adding: "Not only do I want to thank those who confronted the attacker, but also those who put themselves in danger to tend to the injured, relying on us to protect them while they cared for others.

"To the emergency services: you did yourselves and the country proud. I thank you too.

"To the public: I hope that the part I played in these terrible events can be used for good."