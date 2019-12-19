Australian musician Tim Minchin has tweeted his disgust for the Australian government's inaction over climate change as bushfires rage across the country.

The Perth-raised musician and lyricist behind hit musical Matilda posted a picture of himself with a snow globe made of ash from the NSW bushfires on Twitter.

He called the package from Greenpeace, "hilarious/depressing" and asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison "where the bloody hell are ya?" as he reportedly enjoys a holiday in Hawaii with his family, news.com.au reports.

"Global warming will continue to increase the frequency and severity of catastrophic events like this," he said.

"Australia, with its wealth, its highly educated population and its proud history of scientific innovation should be a global leader in sustainability.

"We should be inspiring other countries with technology policy & progress. Instead, we are a global embarrassment, with one of the highest per-capita emissions rates & one of the poorest recent records on climate action.

"@ScottMorrisonMP: this is the issue upon which you will be judged. Please stop…… tooling around with trying to codify religious privilege, learn some science, and declare a climate emergency. You are missing your moment. And Merry Christmas."

40 homes lost in blaze southwest of Sydney

About 40 homes have been lost in a huge blaze burning southwest of Sydney, according to NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The areas impacted including the townships of Balmoral, in the NSW Southern Highlands and Bargo and Buxton in the Macarthur region.

Ms Berejiklian said about 20 homes have been destroyed in Balmoral and Bargo and another 20 lost in Buxton by the Green Wattle Creek fire.

The blaze has burnt through more than 156,000 hectares and has created extremely dangerous conditions for firefighters today.

Firefighters and local members are among those that have lost their homes.

The Premier warned that conditions on Saturday are expected to be even worse than today.

People have been told to delay essential travel, with the fires blocking multiple major highways and roads.

Those in fire threatened areas that plan to leave are being told to leave early on Saturday.

"While there are evacuation centres open in some areas, the best option is to relocate to the homes of family or friends in an area not under threat of bushfire," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Relocation from an area under threat of fire may take longer than a few hours; ensure you take essential living items with you, including medication and support items.

"Don't forget your pets! Make arrangements for their relocation now. Domestic pets may be taken to evacuation centres; there are other facilities available for larger animals."