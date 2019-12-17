A man and woman are dead following an axe attack in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to a home on Huntley Place in Cartwright at 4.30pm this afternoon following a neighbourhood dispute which saw the street placed into lockdown.

Officers placed the street in lockdown shortly after arriving and negotiated for a short time with the alleged offender.

DEVELOPING | A street in Sydney's south-west has been locked down after an alleged axe attack during a neighbourhood dispute on Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/FQFSWKDb6Z — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) December 17, 2019

The officers located a woman and a man suffering serious stab wounds. The woman was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition, but police later confirmed she had died.

A third man who was also injured is currently in police custody and assisting officers with the investigation.

Aerial footage of the street shows several emergency vehicles and police officers establishing a crime scene.