A photo showing the inside of a bathroom drawer is baffling Australia.

Shared by snake catchers who were called to a home in Woombye, Queensland — many people are having a tough time spotting the massive problem "hiding" in the snap.

Even the experts were left scratching their heads.

And while it may take a few goes to spot the killer discreetly nestled inside the vanity, when you do find it, it's something that cannot be unseen.

Can you see where the snake is?

he eye-opening photo was taken after a woman called the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers after spotting what she thought was a harmless tree snake.

The woman told the experts a long, thin and dark snake was in the top drawer of her bathroom but because it was a secured cabinet, the catchers didn't think it could slither it's way in.

However, it did and was found curled underneath the woman's bathroom products — leading the experts to share the snap on Facebook as a warning.

"You would definitely not be expecting this when you open the top drawer in your bathroom," the snake catchers captioned the photo.

"This cheeky little brown snake had found himself a nice little hiding spot. Thanks to Donnie for heading out and relocating this guy! What a surprise! It just goes to show that snakes can basically hide anywhere!"

She called snake catchers who at first couldn't find the snake - can you see it? Photo / Facebook

Many were quick to respond, shocked not only that it had crawled inside but also how difficult it was to see.

"How did a small snake that size get into a drawer? Can they climb when they are this small?" one person wrote after photos of it were posted to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers Facebook page.

"I'm just surprised at how they can sneak indoors without no one spotting them," said another.

"This is the scariest post I've ever seen. I'm careful outside, on the deck etc but wouldn't hesitate to put my hand in a bathroom drawer. Eek!!!" a third wrote.

Others were just as freaked out, explaining how they would abandon their home in similar circumstances.

"Would die on the spot. Then come back to life and move house," one woman joked.

"Them being able to hide 'basically anywhere' is not comforting," said another.

WORLD'S SECOND MOST VENOMOUS SNAKE

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie told news.com.au they also thought it was a harmless snake based on the woman's description.

"It really could have been anything but usually when it's inside, it's a tree snake," Mr McKenzie said. "But we have to be ready for anything to happen."

"Donny (fellow snake catcher) searched everywhere and couldn't find it, thinking maybe it had gone down the drain."

But the biggest shock of all came when they discovered it was one of the world's most venomous snakes — the eastern brown snake.

"This snake was about two to three feet long but eastern brown snakes can get up to two metres," Mr McKenzie told news.com.au.

A woman from Woombye in Queensland thought she had spotted a tree snake in her top bathroom drawer. Photo / Facebook

"They are the second most venomous snakes in the world, so it's pretty serious."

Mr McKenzie said due to the hot weather, snakes were finding refuge in cooler places.

On Monday, Mr McKenzie's team were called to five jobs of snakes inside homes.

"They're looking for cooler shelter because it has been so stinking hot, Yesterday (Monday) was about 35 degrees, so the snakes are trying to escape the heat."

The Eastern brown snake is widespread throughout eastern Australia, from northern Queensland to South Australia, with isolated population occurring in central and western Northern Territory, according tot he Australian Museum.

"Being an alert, nervous species they often react defensively if surprised or cornered, putting on a fierce display and striking with little hesitation," it explains on the website. "However, if approached over a distance, they will usually choose to flee or else remain stationary, hoping to avoid detection."