De Niro and Pacino have always connected. Just rarely on screen

In the late 1960s two rookie actors named Robert De Niro and Al Pacino first crossed paths. A half-century later the duo have provided cinema with some of its most transfixing and explosive protagonists.

The Irishman is officially only the third time they've collaborated on screen, but over the years they often turned to one another. Who else could understand?

Dave Itzkoff talks with the stars.

"Al learns his dialogue two weeks ahead of time - it's a free-form, psychological absorption," Michael Mann said. "Bob is determined to be completely in the moment." Photo / Philip Montgomery, NYT

'I found a needle in your purse': What it's like to grow up amid the opioid crisis

Layla Kegg's mother, back home after three weeks who knows where, says she's done with heroin, ready for rehab and wants to be part of her daughter's life. But Layla has heard all of this before and doesn't believe a single word.

Call them Generation O, the children growing up in families trapped in a relentless grip of addiction, rehab and prison.

Dan Levin of The New York Times reports.

"I'd be crying, begging her to stop," said Layla Kegg of her mother's drug addiction, "but she was too out of it to care." Photo / Alyssa Schukar, The New York Times

TV's quest for content

Hollywood is in the midst of a costly land-grab. America's traditional media empires are spending tens of billions of dollars as they fight back against technology groups that have ravaged their business.

The Financial Times looks at how in the media arms race to take on Netflix not all new services can survive.

Rivals paying billions for new programmes and old favourites. Photo / 123RF

Can the millennials save an ageing Playboy brand?

The Hefners are gone, and so is the magazine's short-lived ban on nudity — as well as virtually anyone on the staff over 35.

Jessica Bennett of The New York Times looks at the magazine virtually unrecognisable from the one created all those years ago.

Hugh Hefner arrives at London Airport from Chicago with an entourage of Playboy Bunnies, 26th June 1966. Photo / Getty Images

Why polyamory works for them: 'People should have more options'

Through a half-century of sexual upheaval, monogamy has been a curious stalwart.

The tradition of having a single sexual partner is among the only sexual practices liberals and conservatives rarely disagree about. Yet in certain areas, monogamy's inverse is on the rise.

The New York Times reports.